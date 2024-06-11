In a successful operation conducted by the East Guwahati Police Department, a team from Basistha Police Station acted on intelligence and apprehended one Bishnu Rai (30) of Bogribari this morning at Koinadhora. The arrest came following suspicions of Rai's involvement in illegal drug trafficking activities.

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized 26 vials of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 35 grams, along with ₹2110 in cash and one mobile phone from Rai's possession. The seizure of such a significant quantity of drugs indicates a potential disruption to illicit drug networks in the area.

Legal action has been promptly initiated against Rai