The Assam Police on May 11, launched an operation near a railway bridge which falls under Khatkhati police station and arrested five individuals, suspected of involvement in illegal arms and narcotics trafficking.

Headed by Bokajan subdivisional police officer Rustamraj Brahma, the police unit intercepted a vehicle from which they confiscated a 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine containing 43 live rounds of ammunition, close to the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district.

They were acting on a tip-off.

The five occupants of the vehicle have been identified as Thonga Wangcha, Alto Chisabi, Hekhio Jimomi, Khukivi Aye, and Chattar Ali.

In a similar incident, the Ruphihat police successfully conducted anti-drug operations resulting in the arrest of two traffickers, Rashidul Haque and Billal Uddin, in separate raids at Kochgaon and Tamulitop.

During the operations, law enforcement officers seized a substantial quantity of narcotics from the apprehended individuals, indicating their involvement in drug trafficking activities. The haul included a box packed with illicit substances, underscoring the magnitude of the operation and the potential impact on the local community.