A police team led by Pungsat Basumatary, the officer-in-charge of Anand Bazar police station in Salbari sub-division arrested an arrow mafia during a raid at Bhakuamari under Anand Bazar police station. The operation took place today around 4:30 PM.

The arrested individual, identified as Maher Ali (25), hails from Bhakuamari village and is allegedly involved in illicit arrow trading activities in the area. Police caught Ali red-handed while he was conducting arrow business operations.

During the raid, authorities confiscated ₹4,600 in cash along with a mobile phone handset used by Maher Ali for his illegal activities. The arrest marks a significant step in curbing illegal practices and maintaining law and order in the Anand Market area of Baksa.