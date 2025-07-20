Assam Police arrests intoxicated driver with hidden contraband, 15 grams of suspected heroin

Assam Police recovered a substantial quantity of suspected heroin during a routine naka checking at Bongara under Azara Police Station on Sunday morning.

The interception occurred around 10:30 AM when a Tata Magic vehicle (Registration No. AS 25 DC 7818), en route from Mirza to Azara, was flagged for inspection by the naka team. The driver’s visibly intoxicated state immediately aroused suspicion among the police personnel.

Reacting promptly, the naka team informed the Officer-in-Charge of Azara Police Station. Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) from Azara, accompanied by independent witnesses, arrived on the spot to conduct a comprehensive search of the vehicle. During the inspection, 11 vials of suspected heroin were discovered hidden within the driver’s seat. The total weight of the contraband, including the containers, was approximately 15 grams.

Drug Detection (DD) kit testing at the scene confirmed the presence of heroin. As per procedure, the narcotics were seized, packed, and sealed in the presence of senior officials and independent witnesses, with the entire process documented through videography.

The driver, identified as Sadhar Ali (27), son of Late Moinul Haque from Morigaon district under Lahorighat Police Station, was immediately taken into custody. Authorities have stated that a case will be registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.