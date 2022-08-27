Continuing its relentless crackdown on terror activities in the state, the Assam police have arrested more than 34 people affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the state, according to Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

While talking to the media, DGP Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “More than 34 people affiliated with Al-Qaeda have already been arrested. Assam Police won't allow these kinds of conspiracies to succeed. Some Army training camps have been set up by Bangladeshis.”

The Assam DGP added that several new organizations are forming in the region and exploiting youth to spread radicalization.

He further added, “there are different types of groups of Madrasas in Assam. Some new groups are sprouting up and taking advantage. Conspiracy hatching from outside Assam, currently from Bangladesh and Al-Qaeda-affiliated groups, influencing youth to spread radicalization.”

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier stated that “Assam police have been able to uncover an enormous module working within the state. It was a huge victory for the Assam police. As per the data, a few more modules are working within the state. An extraordinary wing of Assam police to work on the data about the presence of jihadi activists and fundamentalists has been created. They have also created sources at distinctive levels. The data that came to light amid the cross-examination of the arrested have shown a terrible sign for the future of the state.”

Earlier on Friday, Assam police arrested one more person having links with the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team.

The person was identified as Hafizur Rahman Mufti from the Jogighopa area in the Bongaigaon district of Assam. Hafizur Rahman is a teacher at Kabaitari Madrasa. This is the fourth arrest in connection with AQIS/ABT within a week.