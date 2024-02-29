Assam police made an incredible arrest on Wednesday of a long-term fugitive who is believed to have served as a money-laundering front for Bangladeshi cattle smugglers from West Bengal.

The infamous perpetrator was arrested from his own residence in West Bengal by a five-man police team led by Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police Dhubri, during an operation in response to case number 19/2023 under Dhubri police station.

The accused has been identified as Subrata Dey Sarkar, a long-term runaway from the Dhubri police, who was being pursued by the police in the district of Coochbehar Falls in West Bengal.

Sarkar lives in the village of Duttapara, Uttar Antaran Fulbari and is under the jurisdiction of Tufangaj police station.

According to a source, Sarkar's bank account transaction with the citizens of Bangladeshi suspected cattle smugglers was in crores, and it was uncovered by law enforcement after a preliminary investigation.



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Following which, in Dhubri, a case was filed in 2023 against Sarkar under section 120B/489B/489C/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as in accordance with the 13/16 of Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2021.

It is to be mentioned that, the accused Sarkar, was earlier arrested by Gujarat police on April 2023, who was involved in the swindle forming a company named Zhigope India Pvt Ltd. cheated an amount of 1.96 crore from a businessman in Gujarat.

Sarkar's arrest stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in combatting against such a money-laundering front, sending a clear message that individuals involved in such criminal activities will face the full force of the law.

The long-running accused Sarkar was sent to Dhubri court by the Dhubri police and on Thursday, the accused was sent to Dhubri district jail from the court.