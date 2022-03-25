Hundreds of young people have raced to join the rebel group in the training of the ULFA(I )'s second group. Police in Nazira and Sivasagar apprehended a national organisation leader today before he joined the ULFA (I).

Wasim Rahman Hazarika has been recognised as the youth involved with numerous national organisations. The youth's residence is located in Sivasagar near Nazira Bartal.

He was apprehended this morning in Nazira by a combined squad of Sivasagar and Nazira police. He was supposed to join the banned organisation today, according to reports.

While a Maharashtra kid prepares to join the Indian Army by running ten kilometres every day to defend the country, other Assamese youth are turning to armed rebel organisations.