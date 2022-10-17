The Bongaigaon police conducted a raid in Kolkata and nabbed two masterminds of a sextortion gang on October 17.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubha Basak (21) and Sanjeev Basak (36) from Nabadwip in West Bengal.

As per police, the gang had been blackmailing various people in Assam with video calling and demanded money once their identity was disclosed.

The police also arrested four from Bongaigaon and one from Barpeta who supplied ATM and SIM cards to them and recovered a total of 128 ATMs and 87 SIMs from the gang.

Speaking to the media, the officer in charge of the Bongaigaon Sadar police station said, "Based on a case registered we have already arrested five accused of which four are from Bongaigaon and another one from Barpeta".

"These people used to procure SIM cards from people based on fake documents and deliver it to West Bengal and get money in return", the officer added.

Further, these SIMs and ATMs are used to make and send obscene videos and extort money which has been termed as 'sextortion'.

Presently, Police are interrogating them at Bongaigaon Sadar police station and also taking into account related data which has been found during the preliminary investigation.