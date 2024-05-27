Assam Police, on May 27, apprehended a man suspected of smuggling narcotics in Sonitpur district. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Jamuguri Police Station, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Debasish Kayastha, intercepted Babul Ali, 25, in the Choukighat area.

Babul Ali, son of the late Karim Ali and a resident of Bhoroli Chapori, was allegedly found with a bag containing narcotics. During the search, police recovered one soap case and 20 small containers filled with suspected heroin, weighing 36 grams in total, along with 35 grams of suspected marijuana.

The operation was part of an ongoing effort to combat drug trafficking in the region. Ali was attempting to transport the substances from Nagaon to Arunachal Pradesh. He is currently in custody, and an investigation is underway to determine the extent of his involvement in the drug trade.