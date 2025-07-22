Assam Police arrests thief in Gauripur, stolen goods worth lakhs recovered

Gauripur Police, under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Chiranjib Lahan, successfully apprehended a thief and recovered a sizeable quantity of stolen property, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.

The accused, identified as Rubul Hoque, son of Moinal Hoque and a resident of Geramari Part I, was arrested following an intelligence-based operation. The police team overcame operational challenges including discreet surveillance and tactical coordination to ensure a safe and effective arrest.

Following the apprehension, authorities recovered an array of stolen goods believed to be linked to multiple thefts in the area. The recovered items include:

Two electronic motor pumps (KOEL Company)

One metal "Gamla" (pot)

One plastic table (Samrat Company)

One green-colored fan (JUVAS Company)

One brown-colored fan (SEC Company)

One stand fan

One gas cylinder

Multiple bicycles

All items were recovered from the suspect’s possession and were immediately brought to Gauripur Police Station, where they were handed over to the Malkhana In-Charge (MIC) for official documentation and safekeeping. The integrity of the evidence has been ensured through proper procedural handling.

Rubul Hoque is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway. Authorities are probing the origin of the stolen items and potential involvement of other individuals.