The Moranhat police, acting on information from local sources, have arrested three individuals in connection with drug possession at Kargil Chowk in Khumtai No. 1. The operation, carried out with the assistance of local residents, led to the apprehension of Biswajit Singh of Khumtai Chakaliya, Trilochan Saikia of Petua Bridge, and Jamir Hussain of Nagaon.

During the arrest, the police seized six containers, including 1.84 grams of suspected heroin, and an undisclosed amount of cash. The precise nature of the substances and the source of the cash are currently under investigation.

The arrests were made possible due to effective collaboration between the Moranhat police and vigilant community members.