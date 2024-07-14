A team of the Special Task Force (STF), led by Shri Kalyan Kr Pathak, APS, Additional SP (STF), apprehended two Lower Assam-based drug paddlers and seized 308 grams of heroin in a meticulously planned search operation at Katahbari under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the STF team conducted the search operation and found 22 soap boxes containing the contraband. The preliminary examination indicated that the heroin was transported from Dimapur using the Awadh Assam Express train. The seized drugs were intended to be moved from Guwahati to Barpeta.