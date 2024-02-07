Renowned Vaastu expert Khushdeep Bansal was arrested in Delhi in a fraud case amounting to Rs 65 crore. The arrest was made by Assam Police in cooperation with the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Noteworthy is that Bansal is the person who came to limelight twenty-seven years ago after he claimed that that the library in the old Parliament building had architectural defects due to which governments fell.

The Counter Intelligence Unit (CI) of Special Cell carried out the arrest of Khushdeep Bansal and his brother Harish in Delhi's Barakhamba area on Monday. Reports have stated that Bansal has been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities of Rs 65 crore in Assam.

Following the arrest, the Assam Police took the accused on transit remand and left for Assam.

The Assam Police had earlier contacted Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora informing the latter that Khushdeep Bansal has a non-bailable warrant against him and lived in the capital's Sainik Farm area.

There are a total of five accused people, including the son of a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh, in the Rs 65 crore Autonomous Council scam in Assam. The Gauhati High Court has issued a search warrant in the matter.

Kamal Sabarwal, owner of Delhi-based Sabarwal Trading Company Private Limited, had filed a complaint in 2022.

Khushdeep Bansal told the Delhi Police that he had introduced another person to Sabarwal and accused him of committing fraud. But the Assam Police have said that all the accused people were involved in the scam.

The Vaastu expert had also been a consultant on several government projects, as well as a strategic advisor to leading businessmen and industrialists.