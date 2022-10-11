The sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on bribery charges on October 11.

The arrested police personnel who has been identified as Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari Out Post was caught red-handed while accepting bribe money from the complainant.

According to police, Dutta had demanded the bribe money for giving relief to a complainant and his family in a criminal related case.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Today,Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested ASI Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari OP under North Lakhimpur district after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief to complainant and his family in a criminal case. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam”.

Today,Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested ASI Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari OP under North Lakhimpur district after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief to complainant and his family in a criminal case. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/CWrBG1vwEJ — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 11, 2022

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against him.

Notably, in the last few months, many state government officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes.