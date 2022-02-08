GUWAHATI: An FIR has been registered against two police constables for allegedly assaulting a journalist after the latter questioned them for not wearing helmets while they were riding bikes in Basugaon in Assam on Monday.

The journalist Jayant Debnath said that two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets and hence he decided to question them saying what message would it give to the general public.

“They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious,” he added.

Meanwhile, Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ensured that the necessary action is being taken in the matter.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.