Assam police have started an operation in which the state police are trying to track the source of the funding for the banned outfit, said a reliable source.

Notably, this comes after the Assam police recently arrested four persons, including a linkman, in the last week.

"The proscribed outfit is in dire need of money to carry out its operation across the state," the source added.

Sources at Assam police's Charaideo district claimed that the objective behind the operation is to identify and block all the income sources from the area (Charaideo) so that the money does not fall into the hands of the ULFA(I) to carry out its illegal activities.

Further, with this, the roots of the banned outfit will become weaker to address its unwarranted motives.

Meanwhile, the banned outfit on its ‘protest day' slammed the state government along with the Centre for 'Operation Bajrang' in the late 1990s.

In its release, the banned outfit states- "It is well-known that since 1826, the war-torn state has not only continued to make state terrors with the occupying forces to prevent the burning fire to restore Assam's lost independence; Since its birth, with the effects of division within the organization, the use of psychological warfare and the recruitment of spies, the new strife continues."

"A nation that has never described Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose as terrorists or extremists, but rather as the fighters of independence. Even after Nelson Mandela, the great hero of the South African Liberation Revolution, and Yasser Arafat, the leader of Palestine, have been described by the respective state systems as terrorists, India's portrayal of them as freedom fighters is an unambiguous recognition of the armed liberation revolutionaries; On what logic, then, could the liberation revolution imposed by the "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" for the sake of re-establishing Assam's historical independence be a crime or criminalize the freedom revolutionaries? Our conflict or hatred is against slavery of subjugation and for the emancipation of the oppressed people of our homeland. So no matter what adjectives freedom revolutionaries are bestowed with; Protests, resistance struggles are inevitable for the just attainment of the homeland and in view of the disruption of collective interests," the release added.