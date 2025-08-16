Assam cops undergo statewide BMI drive, focus on health and fitness

The Assam Police, on August 16, launched a statewide Body Mass Index (BMI) testing drive for its officers and personnel as part of ongoing efforts to promote better health and fitness within the force.

The programme began at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) headquarters in Kahilipara and will be carried out in phases across districts until the first week of September.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh along with other senior officers, personally oversaw the launch of the drive.

Speaking at the event, Singh said that policing is a demanding job, with officials often missing timely meals and adequate sleep, which can affect their health. “When we conduct BMI testing, police personnel become more conscious about their health. BMI testing helps them understand what is good for their body,” he said.

The DGP also said that fitness goes beyond individual benefits. “A healthy police officer ensures their family also remains secure. Illness often leads to hospital visits and expenses. Creating health awareness in the force reduces such risks and helps officers look smart and confident in uniform,” Singh added.

A similar drive was conducted in May 2024, when officers with a BMI above 30 were given three months to reduce weight. Those who failed to do so were offered voluntary retirement, except in cases of genuine medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders.