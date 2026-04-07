Assam police book Pawan Khera on charges of forgery, defamation, targeting Assam CM’s family

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Crime Branch of Assam Police in Guwahati against Congress leader Pawan Khera and others following a complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy in connection with statements made during recent press conferences.

According to the FIR registered on April 6 at the Crime Branch Police Station, Guwahati (FIR No. 0004/2026), the case has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 3(5), 3(6), 61(2), 175, 318, 336(4), 337, 338, 340, 341(1), 351(1), 352, 353, and 356, covering offences such as forgery of documents and electronic records, use of forged documents as genuine, defamation, criminal conspiracy, and acts intended to cause public mischief.



First Information Report

Continuation of First Information Report



The FIR states that Khera made the allegations during two press conferences held on April 5—one at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and another at a hotel in Guwahati. The complaint alleges that the statements were accompanied by visual materials and promotional content circulated through social media platforms, including official handles of the Congress party.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, in her complaint has alleged that the presentations included claims that she held citizenship or passports from multiple countries, including Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda, as well as a “Golden Card” of the United Arab Emirates. It was further alleged that she possessed undisclosed foreign assets and had links to a company in Wyoming, United States.



Complaint filed against Pawan Khera by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sharma has categorically denied all allegations, asserting that claims regarding her holding multiple foreign citizenships, overseas assets, or links to foreign companies are “false, fabricated and baseless.” She has further alleged that the documents displayed during the press conferences were forged, featuring fabricated seals and QR codes intended to mimic official government-issued records.

The complaint also references the use of promotional visuals and messaging during the press events, including phrases intended to attract public attention and amplify the allegations. According to the FIR, the complainant has alleged that such presentation was part of a coordinated effort to cause reputational harm and influence public perception during an ongoing electoral period in Assam.





Continuation of complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

The FIR notes that the statements and materials were circulated widely across media platforms, leading to public reactions, including online harassment and reputational damage to the complainant and her family. It further states that the timing of the allegations—days before the scheduled polling on April 9—raises concerns about potential impact on public order and the electoral environment.

Based on the complaint by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the police have registered the case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including sections related to forgery, use of forged documents, defamation, criminal conspiracy and acts intended to disturb public tranquillity.

The investigation has been assigned to a senior police authorities and authorities have indicated that digital and physical evidence related to the case will be examined as part of the probe.