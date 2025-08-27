Assam police boost charge-sheet rate to 93 per cent under new criminal law: DGP

Assam Police has reported a sharp improvement in charge-sheet filing and conviction rates since the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into effect last year.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said 93 per cent of BNS cases registered in July 2025 had charge-sheets filed, compared to 84.42 per cent in May. The BNS replaced the Indian Penal Code in July 2024, marking a major shift in the country’s criminal justice system.

Convictions have also seen a significant rise. The DGP noted that the conviction rate, which stood at just 5.5 per cent in 2020, has reached 26.72 per cent this year. Alongside, pending investigations have dropped steeply — from 1,54,280 cases in 2020 to 12,338 cases by July 2025.

Singh, after a state crime review meeting on August 25, highlighted the improvements in an update on social media platform X, crediting the progress to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s guidance and police reforms aimed at faster investigations and stronger prosecutions.