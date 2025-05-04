In swift action following allegations of police brutality at Bordumsa Police Station, five police and commando personnel have been suspended with immediate effect, while the Officer-in-Charge has been transferred and closed to reserve lines. The move comes after widespread protests erupted over the alleged assault of a youth in police custody.

Suspended officers include Sub-Inspector Rajib Deka, Sub-Inspector Jayanta Kalita, Constable Bishal Boro, Constable Rajib Deka, and Constable Bhaiti Deka. Additionally, Bordumsa Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, SI Biswajit Saharia, has been transferred pending further inquiry.

As per the orders of Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathode IPS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Margherita, has been assigned to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit his report within 48 hours for further action.

For context, Bordumsa town has been gripped by public anger following reports that a young man, Sanjeev Moran from Mohong village, was allegedly brutally beaten inside the police station on May 3.

Moran was allegedly summoned by OC Biswajit Saharia and other officers, including one identified as Deka, where he was subjected to severe physical assault, including the use of hot chili paste — an act globally denounced as torture.

The incident reportedly followed a verbal altercation between Moran and police officials during Panchayat election voting. Sources claim he was called to the police station the next day, where the alleged assault occurred.

Moran is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

The case has triggered mass protests, with angry locals surrounding Bordumsa Police Station and demanding the immediate dismissal and prosecution of those involved. Protesters have denounced the act as "inhuman and barbaric" and are pressing for a judicial probe to ensure accountability.