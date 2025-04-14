The Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) together achieved a breakthrough against trans-border crime, after an Indian smuggler was apprehended in a joint operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Authorities recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs 95,000 from the accused.

The operation, led by sub-inspector Rimpi Das Assam Police and her team along with 66 Battalion of the BSF, resulted in the arrest of Masiyar Rahman, a resident of Ghewmari village in Dhubri district, Assam.

Officials stated that the arrest took place in a border area notorious for smuggling activities, and preliminary investigation suggests the currency may have been intended for circulation within India. The seized notes were in high-quality denominations, raising concerns about possible links to cross-border counterfeit networks.

"The BSF remains committed to safeguarding the nation's borders and preventing any attempts to destabilize the economy through counterfeit currency," said a senior BSF official.

Assam police are now investigating further leads to determine the extent of the smuggling network and any international connections.