Assam Police, BSF prevent 14 illegal infiltrators from entering India: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 15 said that security forces along the international border remain on high alert and successfully prevented a group of 14 alleged illegal infiltrators from entering India.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the infiltrators were identified and stopped by personnel of Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF).

“Our forces are highly alert on the border and thwarting infiltration attempts. A group of 14 illegals were identified and prevented from entering into India by brave jawans of Assam Police and BSF,” Sarma stated.

He added that the state’s vigilance and action against infiltration would continue, using the hashtag “#AssamAgainstInfiltrators”.

A day earlier, on May 14, the Chief Minister had also stated that Assam Police and the BSF intercepted 12 alleged infiltrators and stopped them from entering Assam.