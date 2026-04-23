Assam police bust alleged cattle smuggling network, two arrested in Palasbari

Assam police on Thursday, April 23 busted an alleged cattle smuggling network and arrested two individuals during an operation in Palasbari under Kamrup district.

Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted two vehicles at Uparhali under Palasbari Police Station at around 11:22 am. The vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS01 JC 7269 and AS01 LC 2895, were stopped and subjected to a thorough search.

During the operation, eight cattle were found being transported, allegedly to an illegal slaughterhouse. The animals were rescued, and both vehicles were seized by the police.

The two accused have been identified as Arup Das and Biraj Das, residents of Majirgaon under Azara Police Station. Both are sons of Late Ramakanta Das. They were apprehended at the spot in connection with the case.

Based on their statements, police conducted a follow-up search operation at a suspected illegal slaughterhouse in Sarpara village under Palasbari Police Station. The facility is reportedly linked to Mubarak Ali, son of Md. Salim.

During the raid, police recovered and seized 11 cattle skins and four tools in accordance with legal procedures.

Palasbari Co-District Superintendent of Police Daisy Gogoi said that police teams are maintaining strict vigilance against cattle smuggling networks and related illegal activities in the area. Further investigation is underway.