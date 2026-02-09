Assam police bust bird poaching ring in Dhubri's Majerchar area; two arrested

Assam police have arrested two men for illegally hunting birds in Dhubri’s Majerchar area, underscoring the growing threat to fragile wetland ecosystems that support both resident and migratory species.

The arrests were made on February 9 after Dhubri Police acted on a tip-off about illegal hunting in the char belt. A raid in the area led to the recovery of several carcasses of local bird species and an air rifle, pointing to organised poaching rather than isolated activity.

Police said the seized birds included cattle egrets, pond herons, and spotted and collared doves—species commonly found in wetland and riverine habitats. These areas play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, particularly during winter when birds congregate in large numbers.

The accused have been identified as Aminur Rahman, 53, and Kaif Alom Khandakar, 20, both residents of AK Azad Road under the Dhubri Police Station. A case has been registered under relevant wildlife protection laws, and further investigation is underway to determine whether the two are linked to a wider poaching network operating in the district.

Wildlife experts warn that repeated incidents of bird poaching in char and wetland areas can have long-term consequences. The loss of even common species disrupts food chains and weakens ecosystems that are already under pressure from erosion, flooding and human activity. "Poaching not only depletes the local bird population but also disrupts the delicate ecological balance of our wetlands," noted a local conservationist.

Dhubri Police said patrolling has been stepped up in vulnerable zones and appealed to residents to report any suspicious hunting or wildlife trade.