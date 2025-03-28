Acting on credible intelligence, Tinsukia Police nabbed a gang of four cyber criminals involved in financial fraud and interstate online betting.

The operation, led by ASP (HQ) and OC Tinsukia, resulted in the arrest of one local suspect from Tinsukia and three others from Chhattisgarh.

During the raid, police seized multiple digital devices and 68 ATM cards, suspected to be used for illegal transactions.



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Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in providing mule accounts to cybercriminals operating across India and running an interstate online betting network.

Authorities are investigating further to uncover potential links to larger cyber fraud operations. More arrests and seizures are expected as the probe deepens.