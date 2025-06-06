Morigaon police dismantled a major cyber fraud operation during an early morning raid on June 5, apprehending five suspects who allegedly defrauded victims of over Rs 10 lakh.

The coordinated operation took place in the Bowalguri area under Laharighat Police Station jurisdiction, where officers targeted a network of cybercriminals operating from the region.

Following verification procedures, all five suspects were formally arrested and are scheduled to appear in court today.

The arrested individuals include Annas Ali (27), Abu Ayub Ansary (22), Aslam Ahmed (29), Nur uddin (22), and Aptarul Islam (28). All suspects are residents of villages under Laharighat Police Station in Morigaon district.

According to police records, the fraud amounts linked to each suspect range from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 3.50 lakh, with the total estimated loss to victims exceeding Rs 10 lakh. The highest individual amount of Rs 3.50 lakh was allegedly connected to Nuruddin, while Aslam Ahmed is linked to fraudulent activities worth Rs 2.50 lakh.

Police officials have not yet disclosed the specific methods used by the alleged fraudsters or the number of victims affected.