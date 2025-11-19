Assam: Police bust drug peddling network in Kaliabor, heroin and mobile phone seized

Police teams from Kaliabor Police Station, Jakhalabandha Police Station and Bagori Police Patrol Post conducted a raid at the residence of Samiran Saikia in Baruachook under Kaliabor PS. The operation was launched based on reliable intelligence indicating long-term drug peddling activities at the location.

During the search, police recovered 25 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin, weighing 37.62 grams including containers and 4.93 grams without container, in addition to 22 empty plastic containers believed to have been used for packaging. An OPPO mobile handset suspected to be used in drug-related communication was also seized.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Samiran Saikia had allegedly been selling narcotic substances from his house for a considerable period of time. Five individuals present at the residence during the raid were detained for their suspected involvement.

The detainees include:

Hirak Jyoti Borah of Deori Chilabandha

Junti Ali (28) of Kuwaritol

Jaan Ali of Langichook

Bishal Banik (30)

Md. Abdul Rashid (21) of Kuthari

Police confirmed that all legal procedures were completed at the spot as mandated by law. The accused and the seized items were subsequently taken to the police station for further investigation and necessary legal action.