Assam: Police bust drug smuggling attempt near Jagun, arrest two with 52 gram heroin

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, police personnel from Lekhapani and Jagun outposts under the Lekhapani Police Station in Tinsukia district apprehended two known drug traffickers and recovered a sizable quantity of heroin during an early morning operation on Tuesday.

Based on credible intelligence, authorities intercepted a Maruti Eeco vehicle (registration number AS 23 AJ 7772) near the Five Mile area. Upon thorough inspection, law enforcement officials discovered 52 grams of suspected heroin concealed inside a hidden compartment beneath the seatbelt mechanism of the vehicle.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Raju Cheyi (38) and Bishnu Cheyi (31), both residents of Pengeri, a locality in Tinsukia district. According to police sources, the consignment is believed to have originated from Manipur and was en route to Jagun, a known transit point for illegal drug trafficking.

Investigators suspect that the seized heroin may only represent a fraction of a much larger shipment. As a precaution, the vehicle has been impounded and is being dismantled and inspected with the assistance of mechanical experts to detect any additional hidden narcotics.

Authorities confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway and emphasized that the crackdown reflects ongoing efforts to dismantle trafficking networks operating along the Assam–Manipur corridor.