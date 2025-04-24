Basistha Police seized 80 bags of government-subsidised urea fertilizer being illegally transported from Barpeta to Meghalaya following a targeted operation near the Brahmaputra Board Office in Lalmati.

Acting on intelligence reports, officers intercepted an EICHER truck (AS-01-MC-5315) carrying fertilizer marked under the "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jana Urvarak Pariyojana" scheme without proper documentation.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Sulaman Miya from Barpeta, was immediately taken into custody.

During questioning, Miya reportedly admitted to previously transporting diverted fertilizer on multiple occasions. Police discovered the illegal consignment had been concealed beneath 10 bags of potatoes and covered with a black tarpaulin in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.