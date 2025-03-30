Mangaldai police on Sunday, March 30 busted an interstate truck theft racket and apprehended eight individuals involved in the crime.

The operation was initiated following a complaint by Ajoy Barman, a resident of Shantipur, Mangaldai, who reported the theft of his truck (Registration No. AS13AC 5614). The vehicle, which had been parked near Sai Baba Mandir for a month, was stolen under suspicious circumstances.

During the course of the investigation, police seized a recovery van (Reg No. AS01Y 4088) at Basistha, which was allegedly used in the crime. Acting on further intelligence, a search operation was conducted at a dumping ground in 13 Mile, Meghalaya, where authorities discovered the stolen truck dismantled into scrap. The parts were being loaded onto another vehicle (Reg No. HR58B 7366), and the truck’s engine was also recovered from the site.

Eight suspects were arrested from various locations in connection with the racket. The accused have been identified as:

Md. Rashidul Alom (Nalbari)

Noor Hussain (Satgaon, Guwahati)

Maidul Islam (Mukalmuwa, Nalbari)

Ainul Haque (Hajo, Kamrup)

Nazrul Islam (Bongaigaon)

Pankaj Yadav (Lalmati, Guwahati)

Sanjib Kumar (Haryana)

Ranbir Arora (Haryana)

Authorities suspect the involvement of a larger criminal network engaged in truck theft and dismantling for scrap.