Assam Police marked a successful operation against drug trafficking, seizing 98,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 crore in Cachar and suspected heroin in Dhubri in two separate operations. Two individuals were arrested in this connection.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar police conducted a successful anti-narcotics operation in Chandrapur Part II, Kakmara, under Lakhipur Police Station.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of the Yaba tablets, along with Rs 3.5 lakh in cash.

In another operation, the Assam police conducted a raid in Jhagrarpar, Dhubri, leading to the recovery of 23.35 grams of suspected heroin from a house.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspectors Jyotirmoy Das and Nilim Talukdar raided the residence of Akbar Ali in Jhagrarpar's Part-I area. Ali was arrested later.

During the search, officers discovered two soap cases filled with suspected heroin.

Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, and further investigations are being conducted to uncover possible links to a larger drug network.

The operation marks another step in the police’s continued efforts to combat drug-related activities in the state.