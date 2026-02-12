Assam police bust robbery gang in Dhubri, gold trader among three arrested

Gauripur Police dismantled a robbery gang that had been terrorizing residents across the Dhubri district of Assam. The operation resulted in the arrest of three primary suspects including a local gold shopkeeper accused of fencing the stolen property. A specialized team, led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Gauripur Police Station, Netra Kamal Bora, executed a strategic raid following a string of jewelry thefts in the region.

The gang had gained notoriety for their "terror-like" efficiency, targeting unsuspecting citizens in various parts of the district and escaping on high-speed motorcycles, a hallmark of the "Chiloni" style of crime.

The police identified and arrested the following individuals involved in the criminal network are Rezaul Haque & Saddam Ali two brothers who are alleged to be the primary operatives on the ground resident of Jhagarpar Village (P-2), and Sapphir Rahman a local gold shopkeeper who was arrested for his role in the operation.

The arrest of Sapphir Rahman is seen as a major success for law enforcement. Investigations revealed that Rahman acted as the "receiver," purchasing stolen gold and jewellery from the thieves, effectively providing the financial incentive for the gang's activities.

By melting or reselling the stolen goods, such shopkeepers often make it difficult for victims to recover their property. The "terror" sparked by these frequent thefts had caused significant anxiety among the public in Dhubri and Gauripur. With these arrests, the police hope to see a sharp decline in snatching incidents.

The police have urged citizens who have recently been victims of jewellery snatching to come forward and assist with the identification process.