Morigaon Police have arrested five individuals involved in a sophisticated fraud operation that defrauded victims of over Rs 2 crores. The suspects, including two brothers, were apprehended after an extensive investigation led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Samiran Baishya.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rakibul Hoque (23), Imtiajul Hoque (18.5), Aftab Hussain (39), Dildar Hussain (33), and Nekibur Rahman (30), all residents of Morigaon district in Assam. The police recovered laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards, and other incriminating documents from the suspects, along with two vehicles—a Thar and an MG Hector.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Samiran Baishya, while speaking to India Today NE, detailed the operation, stating, "We've arrested a total of five individuals, including two brothers. They are well-educated; one graduated with a B.Pharm from Hyderabad, and the other recently completed his science stream with 76 per cent. These individuals have connections with Kolkata. We were already investigating this matter closely, and just yesterday, we recovered several items, including mobile phones. We examined them and retrieved key details, such as credit card information from Imtiajul Hoque's phone. Our investigation revealed substantial evidence of credit card fraud, and there is also a link to a loan app from Axis Bank. We seized a Thar and an MG Hector vehicle. The total fraud amounts to nearly Rs 2 crores. Interestingly, one account received Rs 1 crore 17 lakhs, but we couldn't seize the account since the money originated from outside Assam, raising suspicions. Their modus operandi includes collecting documents from rickshaw pullers and farmers to create current accounts. We also found a passport that had been used to travel to Bangladesh. In total, we recovered seven mobile phones, two laptops, 12 credit cards, and two four-wheel vehicles."

This recent development follows the arrest of another cyber fraudster, Mohidul Islam, in July, who was linked to a major loan fraud case. Islam had allegedly secured a Rs 5 lakh loan from Piramal Company using forged documents, further highlighting the growing cybercrime threat in the region.

The Morigaon Police, under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Samiran Baishya, are continuing their efforts to combat cybercrime, working tirelessly to bring these criminals to justice and protect the public from further fraud.