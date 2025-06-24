Assam police bust Rs 3 crore ganja smuggling racket in Silchar, three held

A large narcotics smuggling attempt was foiled by Cachar Police in the early hours of June 24 when officers intercepted two vehicles near ISBT, Silchar, and seized over 576 kilograms of suspected ganja. The operation, based on specific intelligence, was carried out near the Silchar Bypass under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.

The police team stopped a Bolero and a Verna, both arriving from Tripura, and detained three individuals who were later identified as residents of West Tripura. A thorough search of the vehicles led to the discovery of 86 packets of ganja concealed inside. The contraband, weighing approximately 576.58 kg, is valued at around ₹3 crore in the illegal drug market.

The seizure was made in the presence of independent witnesses, and a drug detection kit confirmed the substance to be ganja. Initial investigation revealed the consignment originated from Dharmanagar in Tripura and was being transported illegally into Assam.

All three suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues to uncover further links in the smuggling network.