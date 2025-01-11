Assam police uncovered an illegal contraband operation at a godown in Azara, leading to the seizure of over 2,300 bottles of banned cough syrup and 18 kilograms of suspicious tablets.





The operation was spearheaded by ACP Azara and the local police team, following a tip-off about illicit goods being stored at the warehouse.



The godown, situated in Hatkhuwapara near GIMT University, was reportedly functioning as a smuggling hub, disguised as a courier service operation. Investigations revealed that the contraband, which originated from Patna, was camouflaged as legitimate parcels and intended for delivery in Shillong.



Among the confiscated items were 23 cartons of Phensedyl, a cough syrup commonly abused for its narcotic properties, and tablets concealed in plastic packets falsely labeled as coriander powder.



The courier service's operational manager, identified as Biplab Mazumder, has been detained for interrogation. Authorities are delving deeper into the case to trace the broader network behind the smuggling ring.



Police officials have emphasized the need for heightened surveillance and stringent measures to dismantle such operations and hold perpetrators accountable.



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