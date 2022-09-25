The Barpeta police on September 25 busted a woman trafficking gang which was operated in the Barpeta and Mangaldoi districts of Assam.

The gang was involved in selling off abducted women to outlying states. In this connection, Nine traffickers, including a woman has been arrested by the Barpeta police.

The arrested traffickers have been identified as Aleka Begum, Akher Ali alias Rahul, Nur Mohammad alias Rahul, Anuwar Hussain alias Rahul, Saddam Hussain, Ashraful Alam, Azad Hussain, Delbar Hussain, and Jainur Ali.

The police also rescued a woman, who was abducted from Assam and sold in Haryana, during a joint operation carried out by Haryana police.

While addressing a press conference, Barpeta Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha, enumerated the entire operation and the massive success of Barpeta police in busting the inter-state woman trafficking racket.

Reportedly, as per the gang’s modus operandi, the accused persons used to develop relationships with a section of young women. They used to trap them in a love relationship and the gang later would take the young women to Guwahati from here these young women were sent to Haryana.

The gang sold these women in Haryana for Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

It may be recalled that the abducted named Pinky, Pooja, and Priyanka were sold to a section of marriageable people in Haryana.

Meanwhile, police have also managed to rescue two young girls from Barpeta and Mangaldoi who were about to be sold in Haryana.