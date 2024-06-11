A team of East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station foiled an attempt to smuggle live cattle into Meghalaya early on June 11 morning.

The team intercepted a truck (AS06 BC 1538) at the Jorabat crossing while it was trying to smuggle 28 live cattle.

During the operation, two individuals, identified as Saddam Hussain (29) from Udalguri and Jalaluddin (22) from Kharupetia, were arrested for their involvement in the cattle smuggling racket.

The timely action by the EGPD team prevented the illegal transportation of the cattle, which were likely destined for markets in Meghalaya or other parts of the region.

Cattle smuggling has been a persistent issue in the region, with organised syndicates attempting to transport livestock across state borders without proper documentation and paying the requisite taxes.

The Assam Police have intensified their efforts to crack down on such illegal activities, deploying dedicated teams to monitor and intercept smuggling attempts along major routes and border crossings.