A raid was conducted by the STF, Assam this afternoon at the residence of Md. Baharul Islam in 2 No. Charagaon, under the Bijni PS jurisdiction, under Chirang (BTAD), based on reliable information regarding the dealing of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

The following individuals were apprehended: Md. Baharul Islam (30), son of Md. Bandu Ali, and Md. Dulal Ali (44), son of Lt. Abdul Ali, both from 2 No. Charagaon, PS: Bijni, Dist: Chirang (BTAD); and Md. Ajijur Rahman (29), son of Md. Hazarat Ali from Bagargaon, PS: Bijni, Dist: Chirang (BTAD).

Items recovered during the raid include FICN with a face value of Rs. 18,000 (36 notes of Rs. 500 denomination), 8 bundles of white paper resembling Rs. 500 notes, one FICN printing machine, four mobile phones, one bundle of A-4 size paper, and one Renault Kwid bearing registration number AS 01 BX 5504.



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On the otherhand, police in Goalpara district's Agia area arrested two traffickers and seized a substantial amount of fake money on Monday (May 29).

The operation, led by Officer-in-Charge Manoj Kumar Das of Agia Thana, resulted in the apprehension of Jamaat Ali, 27, and Muslim Ali, 35, both residents of Krishnai Ashudubi in Goalpara.

The police raid uncovered counterfeit currency totalling 5 lakh 11 thousand rupees.

The smugglers intended to circulate the fake notes in Budhipara, Agia.

Acting on precise intelligence, the police team successfully intercepted the traffickers before they could execute their plan.