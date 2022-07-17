Assam Police cracked down on a gang peddling fake gold and fake currency notes in Biswanath district and arrested five people gang on July 15.

Police seized fake Indian currency notes, live ammunition, a printing press, fake gold bars, among other things.

The five suspects have been identified as Amir Ali (36), Mofojuddin Ahmed (32), Saiful Islam (27), Abidur Rahman (26), and Atikul Islam (30).

Based on intelligence input, a team of Biswanath district police led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendra Nath Deka and DSP Jayanta Baruah on Friday night launched an operation at Ambari Seujpur area of Biswanath town.

Around 12:30 am, the team of police swooped down on Ali’s residence where they found 5 persons hiding. Amir had another house in Kamarbasti, where police conducted another raid.

The police team seized a machine used to print fake currency notes, fake currency notes of denomination Rs 5.49 lakh, a Swift Dzire vehicle, two motor bikes, 18 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62 mm, 51 rounds of live ammunition of point 22 calibre, among other incriminating items.

Police also seized two suspected gold bars from the accused. This was confirmed by Kulendra Nath Deka.