Assam Police on July 2 has successfully dismantled the entire network of a fledgling terrorist gang aiming to engage in extortion activities under the names of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and Boro Liberation Army (BLA) in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam. The Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, announced the breakthrough, revealing that seven individuals have been apprehended from various locations across Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal in connection with the case.

GP SIngh in a twitter post said that Assam Police has busted the entire network of fledgling terrorist gang that wanted to start extortion in name of KLO and BLA in BTR area of Assam. Total seven persons have been arrested from different parts of Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dauharu Bodo (43), also known as Dadhiram (Money Collector) from Tangla under the Udalguri district; Amit Boro (39) from Rawta under the Udalguri district; Buddhiman Debbarma (45) and Bijay Teron (23) from Barpathar under the Karbi Anglong district; Rengwna Brahma, also known as B Rwngwra (34) from Udalguri district; Bhumsa Chandra Boro (23), also known as B Bwkhangsa or Bhupen from Dhula under the Darrang district; and Kajal Ray (42) from Tamulpur.

Earlier this June, a press statement was issued by a newly-formed militant outfit, addressing both the Union Government and the state government of Assam, wherein they declared their existence in the BTR and demanded a separate state called 'Boroland' since February 1, 2023. The core members of this emerging militant organization include B Dwidengra (President), B Rwngwra (Vice President), B Ankhlai (Army Chief), and B Bwkhangsa (General Secretary).