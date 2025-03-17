The Assam Police have dismantled a major interstate vehicle theft racket, arresting 11 individuals involved in stealing and smuggling high-end motorcycles and cars. The gang, primarily from Manipur, was notorious for its swift operations, stealing motorcycles in just 45 seconds.

Authorities recovered 13 stolen motorcycles, 12 of which were Royal Enfield bikes. Further, three stolen cars, including two Mahindra Thar SUVs and a Mahindra Scorpio, were seized. Investigations revealed that stolen bikes were being transported to Manipur via buses.

A crucial breakthrough in the case was the arrest of Assam-based linkman Inamul Hussain from Goalpara. Hussain facilitated the transfer of stolen bikes to a gang in Manipur. Two others involved in the transportation of stolen vehicles were also taken into custody.

Their method involved travelling by flight to Guwahati, where they would stay for four to five days before executing thefts. A young woman was also found to be part of the syndicate.

The police have intensified their investigation to track down other associates and curb the growing menace of vehicle theft across state lines.