In a long-drawn operation, Assam Police has cracked down on terror modules in the BTR region. Special Director General of Police GP Singh on January 10 said that for the past one month, there were reports that an armed militant outfit was about to be formed in the BTR.

Speaking to reporters, the Special DGP said that after receiving the intel, police kept on monitoring in the BTR region and found the names of some suspects who were in the process of forming a militant organization. He said that on January 6, police conducted a search and arrested former Assam MLA Hitesh Basumatary with two other persons for allegedly being involved in efforts to form a terror group.

“ We recovered sophisticated weapons along with ammunition from his house.” , the DGP said.

This is not the first time that we recovered arms and ammunition in BTR. Earlier in 2021, Huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered from a Scorpio vehicle at Nasraibil area under Saraibil border outpost of Gossaigaon police station in Kokrajhar district.”

The special DGP soon after the incident , evidence were found that the arms and ammunitions were supplied through Hitesh Basumatary.

“We have all those evidence with us and are further investigating into the matter.”, he said.

“We want to maintain peace in the BTR region and will never allow any militant organization to be formed in this region.”, the special DGP said.