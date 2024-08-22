The Assam Police Headquarters has issued a directive to all police units in the state, emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order while ensuring strict adherence to legal procedures.

The notification, shared by Director General of Police GP Singh, addresses recent incidents of criminal acts involving victims and accused from different communities. It calls for police to "proceed in absolute accordance with law" in such cases.

The directive instructs district police units to conduct regular meetings with Thana Level Nagrik Committees and District Administration, involving stakeholders from all communities. The aim is to "maintain amity amongst different communities," as stated in the document.

The order stressed that there should be "no space for resort to instant justice or action beyond law by any section of people." It mandates field police units to "ensure the rule of law under all circumstances," warning that failure to do so will be "viewed adversely and dealt accordingly."

DGP GP Singh took to Twitter to reinforce the message, stating: "Reiterating commitment of @assampolice to strict adherence of law. I request all stakeholders to cooperate with us in maintaining L&O in the state. Instructions have been issued to all field formations for strict action against anyone trying to break law."

This directive comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Assam Police to promote communal harmony and ensure fair and lawful policing practices across the state.