Several police personnel from Assam have been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation, with officers ranging from senior police officials to constables figuring in the list of awardees.

Among the senior officers named are Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, SSP Pranab Kumar Pegu, Additional SP Kalyan Kumar Pathak and Additional DCP Anurag Sarmah.

The list also includes Additional SP Rosy Talukdar, Kamlesh Singh, Bhaskar Malla Patowary, Chandan Jyoti Bora, Vikram Basumatary, Dr Sankar Jyoti Nath and Kapil Pathak, all listed with their respective ranks.

Other recipients named in the list include Rohit Das, Ankhumi Kalita, Daisy Nath, Jitumani Rabha, Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharya, Ahmed Ali, Kamal Boro and Bakul Medhi.

The list further mentions Dr V. Siva Prasad Ganjala, Kamal Chandra Rajbongshi, Prithwiraj Rajkhowa and Moauty Basumatary among the Assam police personnel selected for the recognition.

The awardees represent different ranks and responsibilities within the state police force, from Commissioner of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police to inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and constabulary personnel.

The medal recognises outstanding work in investigation and is intended to encourage high professional standards among police personnel.

