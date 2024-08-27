In a concerted effort to reinforce peace and communal harmony in Morigaon, the district administration, in collaboration with the district police, organized a road march through the town.

The initiative was spearheaded by District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, who emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order among the diverse ethnic communities residing in the district.

The joint march, which mirrored similar efforts in other districts across the state, aimed to reassure residents of the administration's commitment to preserving unity and fostering a sense of security.

Also read: Assam: Morigaon erupts in protest over Dhing rape incident

A day earlier, residents of Morigaon took to the streets to protest the rape incident that occurred in Dhing. On Thursday, a schoolgirl was brutally assaulted and gang raped by three men while returning home from tuition. The assailants reportedly dragged her into a nearby jungle before abandoning her critically injured by the roadside. Local residents rescued the victim in severe condition.

The protest was spearheaded by "Sahay Assam," a voluntary organization dedicated to social justice. Led by Raju Mahanta, the organization rallied in the heart of Morigaon city, demanding justice for the young victim. Demonstrators carried placards urging the immediate arrest and execution of the three perpetrators and briefly blocked the main road.