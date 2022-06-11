Many Tea Companies in Margherita Sub division are regularly violating the Labour Act without worry, with many Tea Companies employing child labour, paying casual workers with vouchers, providing poor housing, and providing no medical care, among other things.

On Friday midnight, a team of Tinsukia District Labour Department, Margherita Administration (Civil), and Margherita police jointly conducted a raid at Singapur Tea Company.

A casual worker at Segunbari Tea Company Limited Margherita, stated, "We are getting minimum wages through vouchers, no provident funds, no medical facilities, no ration facilities, and we have complained to Tinsukia District Labour Commissioner several times, but no one has listened to our problems, and the raid conducted by the Concerned department is solely to fulfill their duty."

A worker at Segunbari Tea Company Limited, stated that 90 percent of the company's staff and casual workers do not receive benefits similar to those provided by other tea companies, such as provident fund, medical benefits, and ration benefits, and that the raid conducted by the concerned department was only to carry out their duty, which we suspect is their role.

It may be noted that Segunbari Tea Company Limited Margherita has not paid their holding tax to the Margherita Municipal Board, which is also illegal, according to a Segunbari Tea Company ltd casual worker.