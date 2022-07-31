Assam Police seized a huge amount of heroin and detained two drug peddlers in Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. 75 boxes containing 966 grams of heroin were recovered from a vehicle.

“In an early morning operation today in Karbi Anglong, @assampolice intercepted a car bearing no WB 74 P 4456 and seized 75 boxes containing 966 gram Heroin hidden inside it. Two accused were apprehended. Good job”, the Chief Minister tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In an early morning operation today in Karbi Anglong, @assampolice intercepted a car bearing no WB 74 P 4456 and seized 75 boxes containing 966 gram Heroin hidden inside it. Two accused were apprehended.



Good job 👍@karbianglongpol @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/Ia5hmrAkXr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2022

Earlier on Sunday Assam Police seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested three drug peddlers including a woman in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.