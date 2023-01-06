A complaint was received on January 6, 2023, at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, with the allegation that Niran Dhar Pawe, Constable (UB) of Police of Bordoloni Out Post under Gogamukh PS, under Dhemaji district, was negotiating payment of bribe from the complainant.

As per the FIR, the complainant was asked to pay Rs. 10,000 (Rupees ten thousand only) as a bribe in order to facilitate relief to her son-in-law from a criminal case being investigated in Bordoloni Out Post.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.



Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on January 6, 2023, by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on the premises of Bordoloni Out Post.

Also Read: Assam: Police Sub-Inspector arrested on bribery charges in Gohpur

Constable (UB) Niran Dhar Pawewas caught red-handed at 11:15 AM immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 (Rupees five thousand only) as a bribe from the complainant.

Notably, the tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and accordingly seized in presence of independent witnesses.



In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 06/01/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 01/2023 under Section 120(B) IPC, R/W 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

Earlier in December 2022, a Police Sub-Inspector of Gohpur Police Station was caught red-handed by the department's anti-corruption team while taking a bribe from a lady near the police station.

The arrested SI reportedly took Rs 20,000 in cash from the lady and fell into the trap of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. He was allegedly taking the bribe for giving relief to the complainant in a criminal case.