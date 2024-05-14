A police constable, identified as Aarohan Phukan, has been taken into custody in Jorhat, Assam for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

The victim's mother filed an FIR, accusing Constable Phukan of using coercion to obtain a nude image of the minor via WhatsApp, which he later disseminated on social media.

It is also reported that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at her home, capitalising on the absence of her parents.

Following his arrest, Phukan was presented before the Jorhat court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

This incident has brought the issue of women's safety and the prevalence of sexual violence in India back into the spotlight, underlining the urgency for stringent protective measures.