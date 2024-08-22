A police constable in Assam's Dhubri was arrested on August 22 for alleged involvement in a scam, accused of extorting money from individuals under the pretense of providing fake police verification services at the Dhubri SP office.

The police constable, identified as Akbar Ali, a resident of Dhubri was arrested for allegedly scamming people by providing fake police verification documents, particularly in relation to passport applications.

Ali reportedly extorted money from several individuals under the pretense of facilitating necessary verifications for passport issuance.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into fraudulent activities in the region, highlighting concerns about corruption within local law enforcement. It is also part of a broader crackdown, as Dhubri has recently witnessed other significant fraud cases, including a large-scale job scam where hundreds of people were duped with fake employment offers in the name of the Central GST department.

Local authorities have initiated investigations in order to determine the involvement of more people in the scam. They have also urged people with relevant information to come forward and share the information.